Allahabad High Court orders removal of controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings

Shafi Akhtar RT @ttindia: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during the an… 10 seconds ago Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 When will Mi Lord ask to remove Saheen Bagh protesters from road ??? Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC orders removal of… https://t.co/fGTW55CGXS 11 seconds ago Angana Guha Roy RT @omar7rashid: No doubt the state can take necessary steps to ensure maintenance of law & order but that cannot be by violating fundament… 2 minutes ago Rahbarlaw Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests, calls it '… https://t.co/CigWtSUNP0 3 minutes ago Mujtaba6100 RT @IAmDeeptiSharma: Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests, calls it 'unw… 3 minutes ago Sajid Khan Barni Allahabad High Court orders removal of all banners naming protestors. But what about the decision on the compensat… https://t.co/JXUfmh6mWk 5 minutes ago Rana RT @VakashaS: Fantastic order by Allahabad High Court on banners put up by UP Govt in Lucknow publicly displaying names, photos and address… 5 minutes ago Politically-Incorrect-No Cow-urine Please RT @TheLeaflet_in: JUST IN: A division of the Allahabad High Court headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur orders removal of the hoardings su… 6 minutes ago