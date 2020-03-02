Global  

Allahabad High Court orders removal of controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings

Hindu Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow administration to remove the controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings of those arrested during pr
‘Name and shame’ hoardings: Allahabad HC defers hearing to 3 p.m. today

The court took suo motu notice of the Lucknow administration’s controversial decision to ‘name and shame’ persons accused in the violence during the...
Hindu

Lucknow: We are sitting ducks & can be lynched, cry those on ‘name & shame’ hoardings

A day after district administration put up hoardings across the city with name, photographs and addresses of 57 persons against whom recovery orders of Rs 1.55...
IndiaTimes


Shafiakhtar86

Shafi Akhtar RT @ttindia: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during the an… 10 seconds ago

SouleFacts

Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 When will Mi Lord ask to remove Saheen Bagh protesters from road ??? Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC orders removal of… https://t.co/fGTW55CGXS 11 seconds ago

GuhaAngana

Angana Guha Roy RT @omar7rashid: No doubt the state can take necessary steps to ensure maintenance of law & order but that cannot be by violating fundament… 2 minutes ago

rahbarlaw

Rahbarlaw Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests, calls it '… https://t.co/CigWtSUNP0 3 minutes ago

mujtaba6100

Mujtaba6100 RT @IAmDeeptiSharma: Allahabad High Court orders UP govt to immediately remove hoardings naming accused in anti-CAA protests, calls it 'unw… 3 minutes ago

SajidKhanBarni

Sajid Khan Barni Allahabad High Court orders removal of all banners naming protestors. But what about the decision on the compensat… https://t.co/JXUfmh6mWk 5 minutes ago

Rana17319319

Rana RT @VakashaS: Fantastic order by Allahabad High Court on banners put up by UP Govt in Lucknow publicly displaying names, photos and address… 5 minutes ago

noPankPankPls

Politically-Incorrect-No Cow-urine Please RT @TheLeaflet_in: JUST IN: A division of the Allahabad High Court headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur orders removal of the hoardings su… 6 minutes ago

