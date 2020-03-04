Global  

Judge says downing of MH17 'almost incomprehensible' as murder trial begins

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Three Russians and a Ukrainian went on trial in absentia in the Dutch capital on Monday charged with murder in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
News video: MH17 trial starts with four accused facing murder charges

MH17 trial starts with four accused facing murder charges 02:32

 Four men being tried in absentia over deaths of 298 on board, in incident during Ukraine war that led to global outrage.

