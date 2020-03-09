UK says all those returning from Italian areas under lockdown must self-isolate

John Lothian RT @bpolitics: The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funnel those… 11 minutes ago Qhawekazi RT @business: The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funnel those t… 25 minutes ago Кнут Гамсун RT @BloombergAsia: The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funnel th… 46 minutes ago taeri ⁷ RT @KuenselOnline: Breaking: Foreign ministry says India's international travel ban issued yesterday does not include Bhutan. It has been c… 46 minutes ago Bloomberg Asia The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funn… https://t.co/G0f57GzozE 47 minutes ago Traffic Updates & Crucial Information The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funn… https://t.co/K7SdxKaR32 2 hours ago