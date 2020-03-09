Global  

UK says all those returning from Italian areas under lockdown must self-isolate

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Britain said on Monday anyone returning from areas in northern Italy which have been placed under a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they show any symptoms of illness.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating after meetings at Westminster and Downing Street last week. Ahead of the budget..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads [Video]All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:59Published

