China reports no locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside epicenter

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside the epicenter of Hubei province for the second day running on Monday but a top Communist Party official warned against people dropping their guard.
 President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

