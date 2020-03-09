Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tests positive to coronavirus



Recent related news from verified sources Welsh high schools given official advice after visiting Disneyland Paris where worker was affected by coronavirus Two schools in Wales said there would have been no risk to pupils or staff after a Disneyland employee tested positive for coronavirus

Wales Online 2 days ago



Coronavirus: Police officer and Newport ONS worker test positive BBC Local News: North East Wales -- A police officer and a worker at the Office for National Statistics test positive for the coronavirus.

BBC Local News 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this