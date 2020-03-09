Global  

Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tests positive to coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, a spokesman for the theme park said on Monday.
