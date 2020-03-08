Global  

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Newsy Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In OaklandWatch VideoPassengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship will start disembarking when it docks at the Port of Oakland Monday. 

The ship was originally supposed to return to the U.S. on Saturday. But it's been held off the coast of California since March 4, after a man who'd previously traveled on the cruise ship in...
News video: Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland 01:25

 The ship has been held off the coast of California since March 4, after a man who&apos;d previously traveled on it died from the virus.

Regal Princess cruise ship docks at Florida port after crew members test negative for coronavirus [Video]Regal Princess cruise ship docks at Florida port after crew members test negative for coronavirus

The Regal Princess cruise ship pulled into a Florida port Sunday night after awaiting coronavirus results for two crew members. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Tz5K6S

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:25Published

Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland [Video]Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship currently stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published


Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in Oakland


Chicago S-T

Coronavirus: Bridgwater couple 'very tired' and 'fed-up' as they remain quarantined on Grand Princess cruise ship amid virus fears

The holidaymakers have not been allowed to leave their cabin since Thursday (March 5)
Cheddar Valley Gazette Also reported by •RIA Nov.Eurasia ReviewBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

bound_brad

BradBound RT @ABC: Coronavirus live updates: Passengers to begin disembarking Grand Princess cruise ship in California. https://t.co/CvxmZ0QRO9 18 seconds ago

CriPicciMoh

Cristina Piccinini RT @taydolven: BREAKING: CDC issued no-sail order for 2nd Fort Lauderdale cruise ship, Caribbean Princess, according to passenger letter fr… 32 seconds ago

WomanVote

Woman Voter RT @NewsDataDaily: 🇺🇸 Disaster Princess II prepares to dock in the Port of Oakland, CA today. US has entered a new stage in dealing with th… 39 seconds ago

LeftDial

LeftDial RT @ABC: Hofstra University in New York is the latest school to cancel classes due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. https://t.co/mFM… 40 seconds ago

brendaleetorre

Brenda Torres RT @GMA: Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in Oakland after 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive onboard. @mattgutmanABC rep… 43 seconds ago

Lesleygsmith3

OOR LESLEY Cybernat RT @HillBeverlyhill: @alankilbourne2 “I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship"… 50 seconds ago

JobinaABC7

Jobina Fortson RT @abc7newsbayarea: Charter buses and disaster recovery equipment are in place at the Port of Oakland for the Grand Princess; still no ETA… 1 minute ago

joe_kidder2

Joe Kidder RT @atrupar: "I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" -- Trump explains that… 1 minute ago

