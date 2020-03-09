Global  

‘Exorcist’ actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and later to moviegoers everywhere when he played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90. His agent Jean Diamond said Monday the actor, who was […]
"The Exorcist" star Max von Sydow dies at age 90

Max von Sydow was the self-described "shy boy"-turned-actor known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman.
Remembering Actor Max Von Sydow, From Bergman To 'Game Of Thrones'

After director Ingmar Bergman helped launch his career, the imposing Swedish star went on to play Jesus, a Bond villain, an elderly exorcist and scores of other...
