Trump Admin. Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' Policy
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Watch VideoThe Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of its "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy.
The administration filed the petition Friday after an appeals court blocked the mandate in Arizona and California. Last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled it is unlawful to require people with...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico... CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times