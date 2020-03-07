Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Admin. Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Trump Admin. Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Newsy Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of its "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy.

The administration filed the petition Friday after an appeals court blocked the mandate in Arizona and California. Last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled it is unlawful to require people with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' Law

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' Law 01:08

 The administration filed the petition Friday in response to an appeals court blocking the mandate in Arizona and California.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand [Video]Supreme Court Allows 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Stand

This overturns a lower court decision blocking the policy from being enforced in Arizona and California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Continue [Video]Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy To Continue

The Supreme Court weighed in on the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' Law

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court To Allow 'Remain In Mexico' LawWatch VideoThe Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of its "remain in Mexico" asylum policy. The administration filed the...
Newsy Also reported by •Al JazeeraRIA Nov.NYTimes.comCBS NewsDaily CallerHinduFOXNews.comReutersSeattle Times

U.S. can continue to have asylum seekers wait in Mexico, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.