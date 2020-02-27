Global  

Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street trading halts as major indexes crash

A precipitous drop in main indexes shortly after the opening bell triggered a halt in trading on US stock exchanges.
Deutsche Welle

Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 22% slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the...
Reuters


