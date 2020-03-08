Biden Campaigns in Mississippi, Sanders Skips Out

Monday, 9 March 2020 () Watch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden is finding comfort in familiar voters down south. This time, it's Jackson, Mississippi where 36 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday. While Mississippi has less to dole out than some of the other states voting the same day, Biden's allegiance to the southern vote could prove a winning...
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..