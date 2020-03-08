Global  

Biden Campaigns in Mississippi, Sanders Skips Out

Newsy Monday, 9 March 2020
Biden Campaigns in Mississippi, Sanders Skips OutWatch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden is finding comfort in familiar voters down south. This time, it's Jackson, Mississippi where 36 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday. While Mississippi has less to dole out than some of the other states voting the same day, Biden's allegiance to the southern vote could prove a winning...
News video: Biden Campaigns in Mississippi, Sanders Skips Out

Biden Campaigns in Mississippi, Sanders Skips Out 02:39

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to take the vast majority of delegates in Mississippi Tuesday.

Biden campaigns at Tougaloo and New Hopedays before Mississippi primary election [Video]Biden campaigns at Tougaloo and New Hopedays before Mississippi primary election

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Jackson on Sunday ahead of Mississippi's primary elections.

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest [Video]Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

Biden, Sanders battle for 352 delegates

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are both in Michigan Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential contests. Six states will...
Biden takes early lead over Sanders in Michigan, wins Mississippi and Missouri

Joe Biden took an early lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential contest in Michigan on Tuesday and was projected to capture Missouri and...
