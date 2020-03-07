Global  

Saudi Arabia extends travel ban to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain over coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended land and sea travel to and from Oman, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain for citizens and residents to help stem the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia limits arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to airports over coronavirus: SPA

Saudi Arabia limited on Saturday land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only, with arrivals from the three...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble

Saudi Arabia has closed off its air and sea travel to nine countries affected by the new coronavirus
Newsday

