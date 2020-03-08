COVID-19: Canada's top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Royal Caribbean Suspending Cruises Globally For 30 Days



Sailing operations to and from U.S. ports will end at midnight. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published 16 hours ago America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning



America's top infectious disease expert issued a stark warning on Sunday. When I say protect, I mean right now, not wait until things get worse, say 'no large crowds, no long trips, and above all,.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canada suspends cruise-ship tourism, which could shut down Seattle-to-Alaska cruise season until July JUNEAU — Alaska’s cruise ship season could be upended after an announcement Friday that Canada is suspending all cruise ship tourism until at least July 1....

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this