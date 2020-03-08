Global  

COVID-19: Canada's top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships

CTV News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Health officials are urging Canadians to avoid travelling on all cruise ships to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
