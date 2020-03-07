Global  

Coronavirus USA cases: Eight states declare state of emergency as number of cases rises sharply

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Columbia University, Princeton University, and Stanford University are halting in-person classes
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview [Video]Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged across the Tri-State Area over the weekend. New York declared a state of emergency, Connecticut announced its first case, and New Jersey is dealing with..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published


Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
Bethlehem under lockdown after coronavirus cases confirmed

Palestinian officials announce state of emergency as number of infections rises to 16.
