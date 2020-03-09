Global  

Russia and Saudi Arabia spark unprecedented oil war amid coronavirus threats

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020
As the global economy battles shaky terrain, triggered by the multiplying threat of coronavirus – also referred to as COVID-19 – which has left the oil industry in oversupply, Saudi Arabia and Russia have gone head-to-head in what analysts are calling an all-out oil war.
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plunges

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plungesPresident Trump on Monday down played a stock market rout driven by panic over the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war, blaming Russia, Saudi Arabia...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersHaaretzMENAFN.com

Oil prices collapse with biggest drop since 1991 Gulf War

Saudi Arabia has raised the specter of an oil price war aimed at Russia. Moscow refused to comply with OPEC efforts to stabilize the oil markets, reeling from...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •NewsmaxMENAFN.com

