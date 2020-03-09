Russia and Saudi Arabia spark unprecedented oil war amid coronavirus threats
Monday, 9 March 2020 () As the global economy battles shaky terrain, triggered by the multiplying threat of coronavirus – also referred to as COVID-19 – which has left the oil industry in oversupply, Saudi Arabia and Russia have gone head-to-head in what analysts are calling an all-out oil war.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
President Trump on Monday down played a stock market rout driven by panic over the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war, blaming Russia, Saudi Arabia... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Haaretz •MENAFN.com
Saudi Arabia has raised the specter of an oil price war aimed at Russia. Moscow refused to comply with OPEC efforts to stabilize the oil markets, reeling from... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Newsmax •MENAFN.com
