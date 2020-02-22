Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Eucharist > In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Greece's Orthodox Church said that Holy Communion, the partaking of wine soaked in bread from the same chalice for atonement from sins, would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - Interfaith Day - 2/24/20 [Video]Around Town - Interfaith Day - 2/24/20

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lansing is hosting their 50th Interfaith Day. This year, representatives will speak about how Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Jewish, Protestant, Muslim, and the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:40Published

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Churches make changes to holy communion practices

Coronavirus: Churches make changes to holy communion practicesChurches around the country are making changes to traditional worship practices - including holy communion - in light of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.At...
New Zealand Herald

DC mayor asks hundreds of church members to quarantine after priest with coronavirus gave Communion

Several hundred churchgoers at an Episcopal church in Washington, D.C. have been asked to self-quarantine after a reverend who gave Holy Communion and shook...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Exeter Express and Echo

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.