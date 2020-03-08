Coronavirus: Bangladesh founder's birth centenary event postponed

Dhaka postpones event marking Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary in which India's Modi was the chief guest.



Recent related news from verified sources PM Modi likely to call-off visit to Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

DNA 6 days ago



As coronavirus reaches Bangladesh, Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary event PM Modi was to attend postponed

Indian Express 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this