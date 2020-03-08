Global  

Coronavirus: Bangladesh founder's birth centenary event postponed

Al Jazeera Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Dhaka postpones event marking Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary in which India's Modi was the chief guest.
Recent related news from verified sources

PM Modi likely to call-off visit to Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare

Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
DNA

As coronavirus reaches Bangladesh, Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary event PM Modi was to attend postponed


Indian Express

