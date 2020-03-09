As outbreak spreads, schools face dilemma in going online

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wisconsin Gov. Mandates Statewide Closure of All K-12 Schools, Public and Private



Starting Wednesday, March 18, all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin will be shut down over the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: WITI Duration: 01:04 Published 12 hours ago As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus Spread, 7th Grader Shares Experience Being An Online Student



As more cases of coronavirus pop up across North ​Texas, some local school districts are now looking into home-based virtual school options. ​Seventh grader Aniya Dunn made the transition from.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:25 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cincinnati Public Schools suspends travel, closes at least one school amid coronavirus fears Cincinnati Public Schools is halting all international and domestic travel and closing at least one of its schools amid a growing outbreak of the novel...

bizjournals 4 days ago





Tweets about this