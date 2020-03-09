Global  

As outbreak spreads, schools face dilemma in going online

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — When the new coronavirus surfaced at Saint Raphael Academy after a school group returned from a trip to Italy, officials decided to close the Rhode Island Catholic high school for two weeks. Instead of cancelling classes, the school in Pawtucket instituted “virtual days” where students are expected to work from home, […]
 At Providence High School, a private Catholic school in Burbank, students were told Monday to remain at home and take their classes using an online learning program. The school said it was testing the program in the event the school had to close due to a local outbreak of the disease.

