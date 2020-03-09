Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Saudi Crown Prince Spends Weekend Stifling Dissent And Triggering Oil Price War

Saudi Crown Prince Spends Weekend Stifling Dissent And Triggering Oil Price War

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia's erratic crown prince Mohammed bin Salman spent the weekend playing brinksmanship in oil markets and crushing dissent at home, raising alarms again about his leadership.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears 01:55

 Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks plunge into bear market territory [Video]European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war [Video]Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plunges

Trump downplays coronavirus fears, oil price war as stock market plungesPresident Trump on Monday down played a stock market rout driven by panic over the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war, blaming Russia, Saudi Arabia...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewFT.com

Global markets tank amid Saudi-Russia oil price war

A crash in crude oil prices spreads to the stock markets, in what analysts are calling "Black Monday" - with some of the worst drops since the 2008 financial...
France 24 Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewFT.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.