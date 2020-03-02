Global  

Italy expands travel restrictions to cover whole country as coronavirus outbreak worsens

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020
Italy's prime minister announced Monday evening that he was expanding restrictions on travel to cover the entire country in an unprecedented peacetime move to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Six dead as coronavirus restrictions trigger Italy prison riots

Six dead as coronavirus restrictions trigger Italy prison riots 01:48

 At least six inmates died in prison riots across Italy triggered by emergency restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.View on euronews

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand [Video]Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers who returned from South Korea are having food delivered to them with buckets and ropes. The Thais had been working in the Far East country but were repatriated earlier this month..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published

Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News

AS THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS SPRUNG INTO ACTION TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY, THE MAIN ISSUE THAT IS NOW BECOMING A CAUSE OF WORRY FOR THE GOVERNMENT IS THAT THE PEOPLE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy to ban public events to contain coronavirus: draft decree

Italy's government is set to close cinemas and theaters and ban public events across the whole country to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a...
Reuters

Trump hints at expanding travel restrictions as coronavirus outbreak worsens

President Trump on Monday hinted that he might expand travel restrictions as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to worsen worldwide.
FOXNews.com


