Steve Bullock Announces Run For Montana's U.S. Senate Seat

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoMontana Gov. Steve Bullock is running for the U.S. Senate, looking to unseat the GOP incumbent.



The Democrat announced on Twitter it was time to "make Washington work more like Montana" — declaring his bid to take on Republican Sen. Steve Daines on the last possible day to do so.



