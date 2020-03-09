Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > As recession threatens, economists say: Just give cash

As recession threatens, economists say: Just give cash

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Main Street, not Wall Street, would be the most efficient target of any federal bailouts, many economists say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

danburdiknation

dan🧢 RT @CBSNews: As coronavirus recession threatens, economists recommend cash for people https://t.co/MI9f0RunXs https://t.co/Z1FkvX8qif 2 minutes ago

0bzerve

0bzerve #Debit: Pull all of your 💰cash💰 out. https://t.co/QHkGS2Zdww 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.