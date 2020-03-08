Global  

U.S. Forces In South Korea And Italy Are Told To Stay Put As Coronavirus Spreads

NPR Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
There are some 45,000 Americans working at U.S. military installations in South Korea and Italy. Both nations have major coronavirus outbreaks and travel to and from them is being restricted.
News video: US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea

US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea 00:34

 Faced with coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, the US Army is now restricting travel to and from Italy and South Korea. According to Reuters, it will also prohibit ban troops from participating in US exercises, exchanges and visits in the most affected nations. The decision follows the...

Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown [Video]Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown

Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire. The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

New Coronavirus is impacting life on U.S. military bases in South Korea [Video]New Coronavirus is impacting life on U.S. military bases in South Korea

The new coronavirus is not yet here in Michigan. To understand what could happen here as it spreads in the United States, we can look to how our government is working to stop the spread to our service..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:31Published


South Korea doubles down on virus testing: 140,000 people successfully tested for coronavirus

(Natural News) Around 140,000 people in South Korea have been tested for coronavirus in an attempt to curb a rapid virus epidemic from developing in the country....
NaturalNews.com

Call center workers, Zumba dance teachers among new South Korea coronavirus cases

South Korea was on alert on Tuesday for coronavirus infections in small clusters such as workplaces and dance classes, as a downward trend in new cases raised...
Reuters

