U.S. Forces In South Korea And Italy Are Told To Stay Put As Coronavirus Spreads
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () There are some 45,000 Americans working at U.S. military installations in South Korea and Italy. Both nations have major coronavirus outbreaks and travel to and from them is being restricted.
Faced with coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, the US Army is now restricting travel to and from Italy and South Korea. According to Reuters, it will also prohibit ban troops from participating in US exercises, exchanges and visits in the most affected nations. The decision follows the...
The new coronavirus is not yet here in Michigan. To understand what could happen here as it spreads in the United States, we can look to how our government is working to stop the spread to our service..