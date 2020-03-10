Global  

Grand Princess Passengers To Leave Ship And Begin Quarantine

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Grand Princess Passengers To Leave Ship And Begin QuarantineWatch VideoPassengers aboard the Grand Princess are finally able to step foot on land today after being stranded for days off the coast of San Francisco.

For Steven and Michele Smith, the knock on the door they'd been waiting for came at 4 a.m.

"Here's a doctor ... in a hazmat suit asking us how we're feeling, [asking] do...
News video: Grand Princess Passengers To Leave Ship And Begin Quarantine

Grand Princess Passengers To Leave Ship And Begin Quarantine 02:17

 Thousands of passengers will be subject to two weeks of quarantine after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

