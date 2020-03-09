Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy, out of a global total of more than 113,000 in over 100 countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads 02:59

 All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown [Video]Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic [Video]Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic

Italian prime minister extends restrictions across country, as WHO warns threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real".

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus Fear

Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus FearItaly is one of the countries hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus. To avoid further spreading of the virus, a lockdown has been announced in northern Italy....
The Merkle Also reported by •The VergeReutersCBS NewsTamworth HeraldWales OnlineDeutsche Welle

Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 366, Lockdown Takes Effect

Italy’s coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside China. With the growing health risks, Rome imposed a new...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •HinduIndependent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.