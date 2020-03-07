Global  

The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy

CTV News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Novel coronavirus panic buyers are snatching up toilet paper. Retailers in the U.S. and Canada have started limiting the number of toilet paper packs customers can buy in one trip.
News video: Coronavirus makes toilet paper a perfect birthday gift

Coronavirus makes toilet paper a perfect birthday gift 00:39

 Friends give toilet paper as a birthday gift amid coronavirus panic in Australia

London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts [Video]London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts

These were the scenes on Monday (March 9) in Tesco Extra, Woolwich, in southeast London as panic buying over the COVID-19 coronavirus was well underway. The pharmacy had signs that they do not sell..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19 [Video]Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19

The spread of coronavirus has people worried. They&apos;ve started stocking up on essential items, with one in particular going faster than anything else. Costco&apos;s toilet paper in Canada..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Toilet paper scuffle breaks out at Woolworths as coronavirus panic continues

Coronavirus panic has seen a scuffle break out in Sydney between shoppers desperate to secure packets of toilet paper.
SBS

Violent fight breaks out at supermarket as toilet paper panic buying escalates

Violent fight breaks out at supermarket as toilet paper panic buying escalatesIt's happened.The crazed panic buying of Australians stockpiling as coronavirus hysteria grows has led to yet another violent outbreak with two women filmed...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersCBC.caSBS

