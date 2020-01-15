Global  

Canada introduces bill to ban 'conversion therapy'

Japan Today Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Canadian government on Monday announced a bill to ban so-called "conversion therapy," which tries to change the sexual orientation of young LGBT people. The bill would create…
