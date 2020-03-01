Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Feud Causes 25% Drop in Oil Prices Amid Coronavirus Economic Breakdown
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The oil feud between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia has resulted in massive overproduction of oil resulting in oversupply amid low oil demand caused by restricted travels due to coronavirus.
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:32Published
China is the world's largest importer of oil, and COVID-19 has led to a sharp drop in its demand for crude. That means bad news for Saudi Arabia, which needs... NPR Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Amazin' The Stock Market Is Tumbling Because Saudi Arabia and Russia Picked a Bad Time to Start a Fight Over Oil Prices https://t.co/OCskC3zo6s 50 minutes ago