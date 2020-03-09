Black Monday: Oil Price Slump, Coronavirus Spark Market Meltdown

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Financial markets around the world tumbled on Monday as investors took fright at the growing economic risks from the global



On Wall Street, the world’s biggest financial market, leading shares fell by 7 percent on opening, wiping... By Frank KaneFinancial markets around the world tumbled on Monday as investors took fright at the growing economic risks from the global coronavirus outbreak and the prospect of a prolonged decline in oil prices On Wall Street, the world’s biggest financial market, leading shares fell by 7 percent on opening, wiping 👓 View full article

