Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New Type Of Pulsating Star Discovered

New Type Of Pulsating Star Discovered

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A star that pulsates on just one side has been discovered in the Milky Way about 1500 light years from Earth. It is the first of its kind to be found and scientists expect to find many more similar systems as technology to listen inside the beating hearts of stars improves.

“What first caught my attention was the fact it was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Scientists Find Bizarre Tear-Drop Shaped Star In Milky Way

Scientists Find Bizarre Tear-Drop Shaped Star In Milky Way 00:44

 Scientists have found a type of star that, though predicted, had never before been spotted in the Milky Way.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

From Niagara Falls to Nashville, local country singer will be part of country music cruise [Video]From Niagara Falls to Nashville, local country singer will be part of country music cruise

JB Aaron's sound belongs in Nashville. But the rising country star grew up in Niagara Falls, and credits his mother for helping turn him on to country music.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:36Published

'Love Is Blind' star Lauren talks nicknaming Jessica 'Messica' [Video]'Love Is Blind' star Lauren talks nicknaming Jessica 'Messica'

"Love Is Blind" villain Jessica Batten was dubbed "Messica" for her "messy" ways on the hit Netflix series, and co-star Lauren Speed tells Page Six how she came up with the nickname.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New type of pulsating star discovered

New type of pulsating star discoveredSydney, Australia (SPX) Mar 10, 2020 A star that pulsates on just one side has been discovered in the Milky Way about 1500 light years from Earth. It is the...
Space Daily

Taiwan opposition chooses rising star as new leader after election rout

Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang party, which traditionally favors close ties with China, on Saturday voted in as its new leader a rising star lawmaker, who...
Reuters


Tweets about this

JosephHucks

Joseph Hucks https://t.co/92yrbCvhZu: New type of pulsating star discovered. https://t.co/uIqqbKJW2m via @GoogleNews 43 minutes ago

chuck337100

Charles R Harris Jr New type of pulsating star discovered https://t.co/vHVbNuHhVC 55 minutes ago

CiroV1

Ciro Villa 🚀 New type of pulsating star discovered https://t.co/SOtqlvkFC1 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review New Type Of Pulsating Star Discovered https://t.co/rPlu0L0GEv https://t.co/xR77HVSsUb 2 hours ago

localnews8

Local News 8 Astronomers didn't realize they were looking at an entirely unknown type of star -- the first of its kind. https://t.co/AB5z3G5lyv 2 hours ago

EricdeMarylebon

Eric de Marylebone RT @ProfAbelMendez: New type of pulsating star discovered https://t.co/gitqP03RDx study https://t.co/q3JLzJli5F https://t.co/miTbZqE6JC 2 hours ago

World_Kan

Kan wORLD New Type of Pulsating Star Discovered: One-Sided Pulsator https://t.co/utlEJoZTL6 https://t.co/UoNvombt2R 4 hours ago

wonderfulkitche

Wonderful Kitchen New Type of Pulsating Star Discovered: One-Sided Pulsator https://t.co/TE8lOHyub5 https://t.co/hzwqv5vMYy 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.