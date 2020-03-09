Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus

Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, in an unprecedented new attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown [Video]Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads [Video]All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australians among more than 60 million people affected by Italy coronavirus lockdown

As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Australians in Italy say they don't...
SBS

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restless

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restlessIt is understood that more than 200 Kiwis are currently in Italy, a country about to enter nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus.In less than three...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

levaly2

Lynne Evans RT @Reuters: Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus https://t.co/7WFStAhE6H https://t.co/pVAKBWZMj8 2 hours ago

CarlGreiner

Carl David Greiner RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus https://t.co/QZJtJDMM4A 4 hours ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus https://t.co/QZJtJDMM4A 5 hours ago

Today2410

Today24 Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus https://t.co/iWJEyA53As 6 hours ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus https://t.co/S3d3bvVRPb https://t.co/gV3IELkoyL 6 hours ago

Ben_s214

Ben Scott Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/Pe6IyRB7kZ 来自 @GoogleNews 6 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Factbox: Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat back coronavirus https://t.co/TpoqCbylb9 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.