Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Melania Trump cancels fundraiser, cites scheduling conflict

Melania Trump cancels fundraiser, cites scheduling conflict

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
*Washington DC*: Melania Trump has cancelled a California fundraiser set for later this month. Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, cited an unspecified scheduling conflict as the reason on Monday.

The cancellation comes as organizations and groups around the country are scrapping large gatherings amid an outbreak...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago [Video]President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser amid coronavirus outbreak

A fundraiser in California that was supposed to be hosted by First Lady Melania Trump has been canceled, according to media reports. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

floydskers

bruce RT @hazydav: . Illegal immigrant cancels trip to Beverly Hills. . Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser https://t.co/q7srXNSR5d via… 8 minutes ago

movieguy28

Brandon Scales RT @politico: Melania Trump has cancelled a California fundraiser she was to hold next week. The decision was due to a “scheduling conflict… 8 minutes ago

kooch54

John Makuch Totally Useless Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser https://t.co/vbTZ3CAcse 15 minutes ago

AllIndi34385684

All India News Melania Trump Cancels Fundraiser Citing ‘Scheduling Conflict’ Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/nUeoaah2PL https://t.co/hPT2WPMqA5 22 minutes ago

marytny

mary Some hoax. #Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser https://t.co/Pi61sd1wCj #Coronavirus 24 minutes ago

nola24073693

OlgaCA2017 RT @Hope012015: Latest: Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser https://t.co/R6MUj7Wxmx via @politico 25 minutes ago

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @SputnikInt: ‘Coronavirus conflicts with her schedule?’ Netizens sarcastic as Melania Trump cancels fundraiser @FLOTUS https://t.co/OZH… 28 minutes ago

PigeonCheck

Mike Check FLOTUS part of deep state hoax https://t.co/4gEC1FuEhZ 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.