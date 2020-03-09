Global  

Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Ethiopian investigators singled out faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane in an interim report on last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, piling pressure on the U.S. jetmaker on the eve of the disaster's anniversary.
News video: Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash 01:39

 A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the plane's design for the disaster. Soraya Ali reports.

Boeing pilot training on 737 MAX 'inadequate'

Boeing pilot training on 737 MAX 'inadequate'Ethiopia's probe of last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient pilot training for the 737 MAX and that crucial flight...
Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At BoeingWatch VideoInvestigators say design flaws in the Boeing 737 Max plane are to blame for an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash last year, according to an interim...
