news Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid https://t.co/17uKJeBrMu 47 minutes ago Martin Soong Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid https://t.co/GlgzBxMb6t 2 hours ago Stella #we.are.the.change.we.seek🇺🇸 RT @whatifisaidit: Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to... https://t.co/qdfZBOpkj3 RECESSION? Trump doesn’t b… 3 hours ago Fight for my kids Socialist Democrat Investors, Analysts See Market Turmoil as Threat to Trump Reelection Bid .. Of course they do..… https://t.co/8x8uoECiya 4 hours ago TheArticleTrunk Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid https://t.co/TXEnWBQZSj 4 hours ago Janis... #TrumpRecession... #TrumpCrash Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to #Trump re-electio… https://t.co/IfcbEdQe10 5 hours ago DoC© Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid https://t.co/KDTJajLDv0 "… https://t.co/hQkEMPr29Q 6 hours ago Girly Girl Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to... https://t.co/qdfZBOpkj3 RECESSION? Trump doesn’t believe in analysts. 6 hours ago