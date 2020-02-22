Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on Epstein probe cooperation - U.S. prosecutor
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday.
