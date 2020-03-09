Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
It is understood that more than 200 Kiwis are currently in Italy, a country about to enter nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus.In less than three... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Al channel Al RT @AJENews: Since coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, Italy has become Europe's hardest-hit country.
https://t.co/uwkMMqhjRT 6 minutes ago
Wako Joel#Italy has imposed unprecedented travel restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly #coronavirus ou… https://t.co/jigRL3wLsA 35 minutes ago
Open News Window Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus – Al Jazeera English https://t.co/qWCvqdcsD7 46 minutes ago
Anchored In Blackness 🏴 They put up borders to keep war torn people from Africa out, but not they are the ones that have been exiled from t… https://t.co/tVSyCRFrS4 46 minutes ago