Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation

CTV News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus waited anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if meant being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.
 Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

