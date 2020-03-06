Global  

San Jose Sharks to review home games after ban on mass gatherings

CTV News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The San Jose Sharks may play their remaining home games without fans in attendance after the California county where the team's arena is located announced a ban on mass gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events

Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events 03:00

 Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced an unprecedented ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities. Betty Yu reports. (3-9-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW: Santa Clara County Health Officials Announce Ban On Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People [Video]RAW: Santa Clara County Health Officials Announce Ban On Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody talks about first coronavirus fatality, announces ban on larger public gatherings (3-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 11:01Published

Santa Clara County Advises Against Large Public Gatherings [Video]Santa Clara County Advises Against Large Public Gatherings

Public health officials in the South Bay recommend postponing or canceling large events or mass gatherings, particularly those where people gather close together. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

County where San Jose Sharks play bans mass gatherings due to coronavirus rates

Santa Clara County, where the San Jose Sharks' home arena is located, has issued an order to cancel all gatherings in excess of 1,000 people due to...
CBC.ca

Coronavirus: San Jose Sharks may have to play in empty arena after Santa Clara ban on mass gatherings

The Sharks might have to play three home games without a crowd in attendance
CBS Sports

