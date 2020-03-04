Global  

Wizz Air suspends all flights to Italy, Israel over coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Italy and Israel after the two countries announced plans to try to beat Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.
