Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | WATCH | More than half of the population could contract coronavirus - Irish PM

News24.com | WATCH | More than half of the population could contract coronavirus - Irish PM

News24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Irish premier: More than half of the population could contract coronavirus

Irish premier: More than half of the population could contract coronavirus 00:51

 Best audio available. Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package. It comes as the government cancelled all St Patrick's Day parades across the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

More than half of population could contract coronavirus, Irish premier says

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430...
Belfast Telegraph

Cathay Pacific warns of H1 loss from 'unprecedented' virus challenge

Cathay Pacific warned of a substantial loss in the first half of the year and flagged more cuts in flights due to the "unprecedented challenge" from the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.