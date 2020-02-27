News24.com | WATCH | More than half of the population could contract coronavirus - Irish PM

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package.

