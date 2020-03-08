As Italy locks down 60 million people over coronavirus, parts of China return to normalcy

BEIJING — With numbers of Co-China-19 cases supposedly declining in the lovely Middle Kingdom, Chinese health officials are using the opportunity to make some highly questionable predictions.
According to the SCMP, a senior Chinese researcher, who is a part of a 14-member team sent from Beijing to...
Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected..
At least seven people were killed in the collapse of Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit… Japan Today Also reported by •France 24 •HNGN •Reuters
