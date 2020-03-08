Global  

As Italy locks down 60 million people over coronavirus, parts of China return to normalcy

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
China's leader Xi Jinping visited the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic as Italy locked down 60 million people.
 
