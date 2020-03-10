Russia's ruling party backs idea of allowing Putin to run again for president: RIA
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Russia's ruling United Russia party said on Tuesday it would back a constitutional amendment that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run again for president, the RIA news agency reported, a prospect Putin has previously played down.
