Italians arriving in UK advised to self-isolate: UK PM's spokesman Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Italians arriving in Britain are being advised to self-isolate, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, addressing fears over travelers coming in from a country that is now under lockdown due to coronavirus. 👓 View full article

