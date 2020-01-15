Global  

At least one dead in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
At least one person has died in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Barcelona neighborhood of La Verneda, local emergency services said in a tweet on Tuesday.
One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia's regional...
Reuters

Explosion Reported at Chemical Plant in Barcelona, At Least One Person Dead


RIA Nov.

