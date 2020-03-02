Global  

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
This week on 60 Minutes: Dr. Jon LaPook shows how U.S. health officials and hospitals are handling the COVID-19 coronavirus; President Trump's former top adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, warns about Russian political meddling; And Bill Whitaker reports on Elfstedentocht, the 125-mile Dutch skating Super Bowl.
