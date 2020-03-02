Global  

National guard deployed to New York coronavirus hotspot

Independent Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, and the establishment of a containment zone.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York 00:50

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.

Recent related news from verified sources

National Guard sent into New York suburb to control virus

New York’s governor announced Tuesday he is sending the National Guard into a New York City suburb to help fight what is believed to be the nation’s biggest...
Seattle Times

New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has been preparing...
CBS News


Prep4TheWorst

Survivalist School By @offgridsurvival: National Guard Deployed In New York: Sets Up Coronavirus ‘Containment Area’ https://t.co/CSzvBg0TtW 15 seconds ago

kellyjohnsonhas

kellyjohnsonhaskell RT @JoshuaPotash: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone this morning around New Rochelle, an area just north of NYC.… 21 seconds ago

ari7com

ari7.com National Guard deployed to New York City suburb to set up coronavirus containment zone https://t.co/3NllLOTBvw M… https://t.co/ez7kIpObD1 28 seconds ago

stoppedclock321

시계 | 그리고 우리가 세상에 있어서 RT @RVAwonk: NEW: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered a containment zone around New Rochelle, NY, in response to a large cluster of coronaviru… 59 seconds ago

newsfeed_2020

newsfeed RT @balleralert: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deployed the National Guard to New Rochelle, as they close schools and places of worship #c… 1 minute ago

paulamjohns

paula johnson RT @JackPosobiec: New York has deployed the National Guard to New Rochelle to establish a containment center to stem Wuhan virus https://t.… 1 minute ago

Comicboy238

Alex RT @nikoCSFB: New York just deployed the national guard into a suburb to fight the carona virus... There isn’t a vaccine, so the only thin… 1 minute ago

TheFebrileMuse

CMDoran RT @CitiBE: @TheFebrileMuse @DrTomFrieden @ThinkGlobalHlth NY Gov. Cuomo deploys National Guard to New Rochelle, establishes containment ce… 2 minutes ago

