Global Stock Markets Tumbled Amid COVID-19 Epidemic – Analysis

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
As of February 24, 2020, the new cases of COVID-19 that increased drastically outside of China has caused another “Black Monday” in the global stock market. The U.S. indices dropped more than 3% on average. Dow Jones closed with -3.35% down, the biggest intraday drop over the past 2 years. Nasdaq closed with -3.71% down...
