Xi Jinping Visits Origin Of Coronavirus Outbreak
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoChinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, amid heavy criticism for his country's response to the virus.
Xi's arrival in Wuhan comes as his government announced there were 19 new daily cases in the country, with all but two of them coming from Wuhan. The city...
