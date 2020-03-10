Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Xi Jinping Visits Origin Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Jinping Visits Origin Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsy Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Xi Jinping Visits Origin Of Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoChinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, amid heavy criticism for his country's response to the virus.  

Xi's arrival in Wuhan comes as his government announced there were 19 new daily cases in the country, with all but two of them coming from Wuhan. The city...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Xi Jinping Visits Origin Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Xi Jinping Visits Origin Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chinese president visits Wuhan as China reports a decline in new cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede [Video]China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It&apos;s a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, marking the first time he has done so since the epidemic began...
Reuters

Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases falls

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, marking the first time he has done so since the epidemic began...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy Xi called the people of Wuhan "heroic" as he examined the city's efforts to contain the coronavirus. https://t.co/XsqyajLTpE 1 hour ago

Yawgmothx

Yawg, Disciple of Columbia. RT @Richard04310134: Xi Jinping Finally Visits Wuhan, Missing City’s Worst Coronavirus Moments. We're all still being kept in the dark abou… 3 hours ago

Richard04310134

One Voice Xi Jinping Finally Visits Wuhan, Missing City’s Worst Coronavirus Moments. We're all still being kept in the dark a… https://t.co/bIsOah20EX 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.