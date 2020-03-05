Global  

India’s Holi Festival subdued amid coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
India’s festival of Holi, which marks the advent of spring, was reportedly toned down this year compared with previous celebrations over fears of the coronavirus that has been rattling the world economy. 
News video: India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak

India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak 02:31

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would not celebrate Holi this year.

