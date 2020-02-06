|
Air Canada suspending flights between Canada and Italy amid COVID-19 fears
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Air Canada is suspending its flights between Canada and Italy as of Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow in the European country.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers
BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies.
Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:12Published
Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure
On Monday, Air Canda's Toronto-bound Flight 837 had to request an emergency landing almost immediately after taking off from the Barajas International Airport in Madrid.
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:00Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this