Conservative lawmakers, commentators labeled 'racist' for calling COVID-19 'Chinese' or 'Wuhan' virus

Chinese officials are pushing back on the expression "Wuhan coronavirus" - saying the name used frequently by American conservative leaders and commentators to describe the place COVID-19 originated unfairly stigmatizes the Asian nation and borders on being racist.



