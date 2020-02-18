Global  

Conservative lawmakers, commentators labeled 'racist' for calling COVID-19 'Chinese' or 'Wuhan' virus

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chinese officials are pushing back on the expression "Wuhan coronavirus" - saying the name used frequently by American conservative leaders and commentators to describe the place COVID-19 originated unfairly stigmatizes the Asian nation and borders on being racist.
